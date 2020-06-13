Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sony in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.