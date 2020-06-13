Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr Sells 29,729 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 29,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,391,019.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 119,633 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $5,626,339.99.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $44.54 on Friday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $62.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.