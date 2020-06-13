Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 159.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761,972 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 151,294 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.