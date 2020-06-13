Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik Sells 171,071 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 171,071 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $7,516,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Antoine Papiernik sold 59,879 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,701,141.69.

On Friday, June 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 55,754 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,511,160.16.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $359,979.92.

On Monday, June 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00.

SWAV opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $62.41.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shockwave Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after buying an additional 276,907 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

