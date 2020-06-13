SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.