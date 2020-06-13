Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $538,868,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

