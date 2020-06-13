Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lancashire to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.53) to GBX 710 ($9.04) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 756.10 ($9.62).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 784 ($9.98) on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 827 ($10.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 651.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 698.60.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

