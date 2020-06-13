Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,563 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $35,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $208.19 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average of $189.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total value of $845,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,045.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

