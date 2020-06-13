RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67.

In other RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00.

