Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.59% of Quest Diagnostics worth $63,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,230 shares of company stock worth $2,175,787 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

