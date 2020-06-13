PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in PVH by 6.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in PVH by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PVH by 40.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PVH by 6.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

