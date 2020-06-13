Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 119.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Prologis to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

