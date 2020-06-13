Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $751,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,049.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.