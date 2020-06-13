PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 65.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

PPL stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.