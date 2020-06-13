Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $4,041,870.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,041,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,481,620.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $1,434,405.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,357,930.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstMark Capital I GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $175,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

