Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 66,500 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,481,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,041,870.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $1,434,405.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,357,930.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.54. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

