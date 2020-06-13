Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McBride from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of MCB stock opened at GBX 65.20 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 million and a P/E ratio of 46.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.38. McBride has a 52 week low of GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.50 ($1.13).

In other McBride news, insider Neil Harrington bought 16,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,870 ($74.71) per share, with a total value of £993,908.40 ($1,264,997.33).

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

