Peel Hunt Raises Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target to GBX 1,523

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,210 ($15.40) to GBX 1,523 ($19.38) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($23.94) to GBX 1,793 ($22.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,610.20 ($20.49).

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,657 ($21.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,069 ($13.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,920 ($24.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,653.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,504.

In other news, insider Andrew John Day sold 150,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($22.53), for a total transaction of £2,656,681.50 ($3,381,292.48).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

