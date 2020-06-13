Peel Hunt Lowers Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 85

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 144 ($1.83) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 150 ($1.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56.94 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.16).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

