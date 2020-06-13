Peel Hunt Increases Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 705

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 705 ($8.97) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.09) price target (up from GBX 870 ($11.07)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Lancashire to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 669 ($8.51) to GBX 900 ($11.45) in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.55) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 756.10 ($9.62).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 784 ($9.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 651.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 698.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.53).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

