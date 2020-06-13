Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stake Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 370.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.23% of Peabody Energy worth $30,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,163 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 870,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 853,470 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 742,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 145.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026,998 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 609,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at $409,362.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU opened at $3.49 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.32). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

