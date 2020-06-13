Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.05% of Paylocity worth $49,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172,273 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Paylocity by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 702,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,021,000 after acquiring an additional 98,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $128.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $309,517.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock worth $13,634,719. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.