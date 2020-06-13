Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $180.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

