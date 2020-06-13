Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.