Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $16.32 Million Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,999 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after buying an additional 122,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after buying an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE:PWR opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.