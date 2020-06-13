Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVID. BidaskClub upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.