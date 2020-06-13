Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,091 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the period. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.98.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

