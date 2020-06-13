Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 453,356 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453,356 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Square worth $41,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,377,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Square by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,097,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Square by 766.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Square by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

SQ stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $92.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8,609.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

