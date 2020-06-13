Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 196,723 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $42,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $1,230,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,708.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,829. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

BR stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

