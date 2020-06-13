Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,943 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Docusign worth $45,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Docusign by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $177,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,221 shares of company stock valued at $72,246,583 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $155.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -128.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

