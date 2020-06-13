Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Teradyne worth $44,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 536.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $71.75 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

