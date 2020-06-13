Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,852 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of National Instruments worth $45,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

