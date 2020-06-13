Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Amedisys worth $39,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $10,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $218.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.03. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $390,573.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa L. Kline acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,881.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,673. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

