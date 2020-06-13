Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.90% of Norbord worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 191.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Norbord by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norbord by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,146,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,260 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 1st quarter valued at $2,869,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSB opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.27. Norbord Inc has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. Norbord’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on OSB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC raised Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

