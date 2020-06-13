Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,649 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.24% of Nomad Foods worth $46,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,037,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,427,000 after acquiring an additional 360,147 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,292,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,823 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,711,000 after acquiring an additional 729,003 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 69,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after acquiring an additional 616,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

