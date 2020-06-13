New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Stake Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $25,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Nomura reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average is $123.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $87.06 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

