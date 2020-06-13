New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 30th

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

NYSE NMFC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $888.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,840,751 shares in the company, valued at $55,478,490.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 607,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

