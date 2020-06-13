New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on July 1st

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 222.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

NYSE NJR opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

