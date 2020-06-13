NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 111.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $62,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $409.48 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $427.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.66.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

