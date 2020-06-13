National Vision Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,361 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,901% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 put options.

EYE stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 2.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.95 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

