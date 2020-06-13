National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.41 and last traded at $40.71, approximately 818,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 798,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

