Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Lars Ottersgard Sells 3,500 Shares

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

