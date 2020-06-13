Nantkwest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,048 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average volume of 826 call options.

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $154,374.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,187,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,153,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $925,239. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 548.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NK. BidaskClub cut shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NK stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nantkwest has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

