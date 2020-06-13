M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $118.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.05. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $124.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

