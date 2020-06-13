M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,625,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,635,000 after acquiring an additional 212,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $251.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $313.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

