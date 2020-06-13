M&T Bank Corp Sells 944 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,288 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,050,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,105,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

