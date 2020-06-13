M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,937 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 183.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

