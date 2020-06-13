M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,957,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,363,000 after buying an additional 439,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after purchasing an additional 386,538 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,969,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,307,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $176,611 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLH stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

