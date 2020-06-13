M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 202.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 6.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

