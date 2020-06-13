M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $13,056,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

